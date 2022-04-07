Shweta Tiwari Shares An Adorable Post With Her Son Reyansh. Daughter Palak Asks, 'Where Am I'

Shweta with son Reyansh (Left) & Palak (Right). (courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

After a long time, Shweta Tiwari has treated her fans with an adorable post featuring her son Reyansh. The actress, who is also the mother of actress Palak Tiwari, is one of the leading names in the television world. She always manages to spend time with her kids, and her Instagram handle stands as proof. Recently, Shweta shared a series of pictures with her son and captioned it as "Apnapun (in Hindi)". However, what grabbed our attention was Palak's comment on her mother's post.

In the post, Shweta Tiwari is looking pretty clad in a baby pink salwar kameez, while her son looks adorable in all-blue casuals with superhero graphics on his t-shirt. In all the pics, both the mother-son duo is beaming with joy. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section.

First, have a look at Shweta Tiwari's post:

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari wrote, "Where am I when you're doing these family photoshoots mother." Well, not long after, Shweta replied, "palaktiwarii My sentiments exactly! Can you please answer?"

Here have a look at a sweet conversation between the mother-daughter duo:

Shweta Tiwari is a single mother to her kids-Palak (with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary) and Reyansh (with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli).

A few days ago, Shweta Tiwari shared an adorable video while having a conversation with her son Reyansh. In the video, Shweta asked him how was his day at school. Check out his answer below:

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for a project with ace director Rohit Shetty.