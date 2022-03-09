Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak Being Body-Shamed: 'They Used Words Like Skinny And Malnourished'

Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak (Courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

Palak Tiwari has been body-shamed and recently, her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari revealed what all people call her daughter. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta said, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care."

Shweta Tiwari also added that Palak gets affected by the trolling and often talks about them with her. Talking about Palak's questions, Shweta said, "She says 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. I tell her, 'For your age, this is ok. As you grow older, your body will change'."

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Just like her mother, Palak Tiwari is also an actress and was last seen in Harrdy Sandhu's hit song Bijlee Bijlee. She is also set for her Bollywood debut. Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-starring Vivek Oberoi.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Zee5's web series Show Stopper, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain. Before Show Stopper, Shweta was seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

