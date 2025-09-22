Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary On Alcohol Addiction And Sobriety: "It Disrupted My Life"

Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, were all over the headlines in 2007. Their marriage ended on an infamous note, with Shweta filing for divorce, citing domestic violence and Raja's drinking problem. The two, who got married in 1998, eventually went their separate ways but continued to remain in public conversations because of their stormy past.

Fast forward to now, Raja Chaudhary is making news again - this time for very different reasons. The actor spoke about his long battle with alcohol and how he is now focusing on staying sober.

In a chat with ETimes, Raja admitted he often looks back with regret. "If I could change one thing about my past, it would be never to have touched alcohol. It disrupted my life, and I didn't handle situations the way I should have," he said.

Raja has been sober since 2021, and while he describes it as a "challenge", he also highlighted the changes it brought to his life. "Thankfully, I've overcome it, though it remains a daily challenge. I have to push myself to stay on track. Since 2021, I've been living a sober life, and I can think more clearly, stay calmer, and be happier now," he shared.

For Raja Chaudhary, family has been the biggest motivator in staying away from alcohol. "Ultimately, you live for your family, and when they're not happy with you, it makes you realise you need to change. Once I acknowledged my mistakes and decided to surrender, I was able to work on myself," he added.

Raja and Shweta's daughter, Palak Tiwari, is now carving her own path in showbiz. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last year.

Meanwhile, Shweta went on to marry actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and the couple welcomed a son, Reyansh. But that chapter, too, did not last. The duo separated in 2019 after Shweta accused Abhinav of harassment.