Shweta Tiwari Looks Party-Ready In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress

Give Shweta Tiwari any silhouette and she will make sure to make a statement with that.

From her stunning sarees to dresses, the actress has mastered the art of acing it all.

The actress yet again delivered her dose of glam as she posted another set of pictures that simply left us impressed. Shweta redefined the classic black silhouette as she slipped into a chic black number. With semi-sheer details and a monochrome pattern, Shweta Tiwari's chic black look is only meant to dish out goals.

The flattering figure-grazing fit of the number perfectly added an extra edge to her look while the monochrome pattern made a case for understated glam. She ditched heavy jewels and instead opted for statement-making earrings and bracelets to complete her attire. With dewy nude glam and glossy lips, Shweta's look was right on point.

