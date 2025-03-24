Shweta Tiwari's Ruffled <i>Saree</i> Is The Freshest Style Offering For Summer

Shweta Tiwari is not your average desi girl. The actress has mastered the art of acing drapes.

From pre-draped sarees to traditional chiffon drapes, the actress is a pro at her saree-torial game.

The actress yet again delivered her dose of glam with her latest look. She is serving the freshest ethnic offering for summer in a stunning lemon green saree that came with just the perfect feminine details. The drape was a pre-draped number that came with delicate ruffle pattern that simply elevated the look.

Her styling game was absolutely on point with a floral blouse that added contrast to her look. A sleek belt was a great addition to level up her attire. The embroidered pattern and hangings on the belt perfectly completed her attire. For makeup, Shweta kept it basic with a nude glam paired with glossy lips, winged eyeliner and wispy lashes.

