Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari's Ruffled Saree Is The Freshest Style Offering For Summer

Shweta Tiwari looks ready for a stylish summer in a beautiful ruffled saree

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Shweta Tiwari's Ruffled <i>Saree</i> Is The Freshest Style Offering For Summer
Shweta Tiwari's Ruffled Saree Is The Freshest Style Offering For Summer

Shweta Tiwari is not your average desi girl. The actress has mastered the art of acing drapes.

From pre-draped sarees to traditional chiffon drapes, the actress is a pro at her saree-torial game. 

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Looks Party-Ready In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress

The actress yet again delivered her dose of glam with her latest look. She is serving the freshest ethnic offering for summer in a stunning lemon green saree that came with just the perfect feminine details. The drape was a pre-draped number that came with delicate ruffle pattern that simply elevated the look.

Her styling game was absolutely on point with a floral blouse that added contrast to her look. A sleek belt was a great addition to level up her attire. The embroidered pattern and hangings on the belt perfectly completed her attire. For makeup, Shweta kept it basic with a nude glam paired with glossy lips, winged eyeliner and wispy lashes. 

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Is In The Pink Of The Festive Season In An Ultra Glam Blush Pink Pre-Draped Saree

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shweta Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari Style, Shweta Tiwari Fashion, Shweta Tiwari Saree
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now