Hansika Motwani's Instagram Silence Raises Buzz Of Separation From Sohael Khaturiya 2 Years After Wedding

It's been a few weeks since reports of actor Hansika Motwani's separation from her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya started doing the rounds on social media. Last month, a report stated that the marriage of the couple hit the rocks.

And, the timing of the report going to press and Hansika's radio silence on her Instagram profile match. The actor, known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi, hasn't shared any post on her Instagram page since July 18, 2025. As of now, she has also not shared any Instagram Story.

What's Happening

The report by The Hindustan Times, which was last updated on July 19, 2025, quoted sources saying that the couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, has been living apart for some time now.

"Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael's family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted," the insider told the publication.

While Hansika didn't respond to the publication's request to comment on the report, Sohael Khaturiya broke his silence with a text stating, "It's not true".

Sohael didn't elaborate whether the couple had been living apart or parted ways.

Hansika Motwani's Last Instagram Post

The actor's last post on Instagram shows her and her mother featuring in a fun reel about how they react "When TDS is not paid on time".

Background

Actor Hansika Motwani got married to her long-time boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya, a Mumbai-based businessman, on December 4, 2022. Sohael proposed to the actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November of the same year. At the time, Hansika shared pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Now and Forever".

Hansika seems to have deleted her wedding pictures, but photographs from the Paris proposal and the Haldi ceremony are still visible on her profile.

Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj. Sohael and Hansika were criticised on social media after it was reported that Hansika and Rinky were friends.

In A Nutshell

Hansika Motwani has been inactive on Instagram since reports of her and husband Sohael Khaturiya living apart made headlines on social media. While Hansika is yet to respond to speculation, Sohael issued his denial saying the news was "not true".

Hansika is a former child actor known for her performances in the TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and movies such as Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.