Eid 2023: Salman Khan And Aamir Khan In A Picture-Perfect Post. Enough Said

Aamir Khan with Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

This happened: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunited for a blockbuster selfie on the occasion of Eid. On Friday night, Salman posted a picture with Aamir Khan on Instagram and he wrote: "Chand Mubarak." The comments section was flooded with heart emojis and requests for an Andaz Apna Apna sequel from fans. Amazon Prime Video commented on the post: "Apka Prem Amar rahe" (referring to the names of Aamir and Salman's characters in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna). Sangeeta Bijlani commented "Chaand Mubarak." A fan wrote, "Two legends in one frame." Another added, "Amar-Prem reunite."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Earlier this month, Salman Khan made headlines when he addressed a younger generation of stars and said, the five actors of his generation "will tire them out." Salman Khan, citing the example of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and himself, said, "Ab five mein kaun hain (who are these five) - Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn)." He added, "We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

On the work front, Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released this Friday in theatres. In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan, he co-stars alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.