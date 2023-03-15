In Old Video Now Viral, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aamir Khan Dance To A Shah Rukh Khan Song

Still from a video shared by Bollywood Direct. (courtesy: bollywoodirect)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan had once danced to a hit song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The video of the dance has now gone viral and it just the visual we were yearning for. On the occasion of the Lagaan actor's birthday, a video of him and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dancing to the hit song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam, emerged. The song is from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1990s blockbuster movie and it has already taken the social media by storm. In the clip we see Aishwarya dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga and Aamir Khan dressed in a blue jacket, performing to the song on stage. The details regarding the event and timeline are however not clear. The video took social media users by surprise as the duo have yet not worked together in a single film. "I wish i could see both of them in a movie together", wrote one user while another said, "The crossover we didn't see coming". Many also flooded the comments section with conjectures regarding the details of the event.

Sharing the video, Bollywoodirect captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, #AamirKhan (14/03). Aamir Khan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan dancing on Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam. #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #AamirKhan."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a romantic film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra. Released in October 1995, the film also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, and Mandira Bedi among others. The film was and still remains a hit among the youth who often find themselves resonating with Shah Rukh Khan's Raj or Kajol's Simran.

March 14 marked the 58th birthday of Aamir Khan. The actor, who is currently taking a break from films, was last seen in the titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action-drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1 which gathered massive responses from the audience.