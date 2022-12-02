Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Recreates Iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Scene For Kajol

Kajol and SRK on the stage. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival and they surprised their fans by recreating the iconic scene from their 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The one where Raj spreads his arms in the air. So Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, were at the film fest as their blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. Videos and pictures from the event are going insanely viral. In one of the videos, SRK is seen saying, "I need to tell you a secret that gesture of mine is meant for nobody else but only for Kajol."

See the posts here:

#ShahRukhKhan & #Kajol enact the iconic Palat Palat Palat scene at #RedSeaIFFpic.twitter.com/zOy9qTfyHP — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 1, 2022

King Khan doing his signature pose at the #RedSeaIFF#RedSeaIFF22 and #Kajol's adorable reaction to it is literally resembling all of us watching him do it #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/6bJkb3kSb3 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 2, 2022

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge showcased the story of Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Simran (Kajol), who fall in love during their vacation in Europe. They get separated by Simran's father, played by Amrish Puri, who takes her back to their ancestral home for her marriage. Raj and Simran end up together because "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The film also featured Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Mandira Bedi, Karan Johar and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

DDLJ redefined a whole genre of films. It won many awards and accolades, including the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995.