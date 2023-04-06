Salman Khan On Younger Actors: "Shah Rukh, Aamir, Me, Akshay And Ajay Will Tire Them Out"

Shah Rukh Khan pictured with Salman Khan.

At the press conference for the Filmfare Awards, Salman Khan was at his unfiltered best. The actor, who extensively interacted with the media at the event last night, was asked about competition from a younger generation of actors. Salman Khan stated that the younger actors are hard working but the five actors of his generation "will tire them out." Salman Khan, citing the example of SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and himself, said, "Ab five mein kaun hain (who are these five) - Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn)." He added, "We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

The 57-year-old actor, without taking any names, added during the interaction, "Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to compete with that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so) ?"

In terms of work, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year. He awaits the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Other than that, he was seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. Phew!