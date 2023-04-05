Trending: Salman Khan And Ram Charan Had This Much Fun Filming Yentamma

Ram Charan and Salman Khan in a BTS video. (courtesy: Freak4Salman)

If you thought the song Yentamma from Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was fun, wait until you see a behind-the-scene video. A BTS video from the making of the song is trending a great deal. The video features the film's lead actor Salman Khan along with Ram Charan (who makes a special appearance in the song) practicing the dance number along with choreographer Jani Master. Salman and Ram Charan, dressed in matching costumes, can be seen having a fun time during the shoot. The video ends with Ram Charan shaking Salman Khan's hand.

Check out the behind-the-scene video shared by a fan page here:

Megastar #SalmanKhan with mega power star #RamCharan and choreographer Jaani Master during the making of #Yenthamma Song.pic.twitter.com/J2Gl3vlgyR — MASS (@Freak4Salman) April 5, 2023

ICYMI, check out the song Yentamma here:

Ram Charan, who features in the song in a special appearance, wrote in his Instagram post: "One of my most precious on screen moments. Love you Bhai. Dancing with these absolute legends... Yentamma song out now."

Other that Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh, the song also features Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari. Yentamma has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev and it has been composed by Payal Dev. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. The rap has been written and performed by Raftaar and the additional lyrics and vocals are by Aditya Dev.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release in theatres on 21 April.