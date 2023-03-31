Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Bathukamma: Salman Khan Impresses Pooja Hegde In Veshti-Mundu

Salman Khan and others in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (courtesy: zeemusiccompany)

The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have added another song to the already impressive lineup of tracks. However, this new song is markedly different from other numbers in the album and in fact, most other Bollywood tracks. This is because Bathukamma is predominantly sung in Telugu and, as the name suggests, revolves around the colourful festival celebrated in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The song begins with Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, and Venkatesh Daggubati celebrating the festival by decorating their home with flowers and creating the Bathukamma – a sacred flower stack - with the women dancing around it. Well into the song, Salman Khan and other members of the cast including Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, make an entrance.

Salman Khan and his family walk in wearing traditional ensembles with the superstar looking dapper in a mundu, veshti, and kurta. Needless to say, Pooja Hegde is seen looking impressed with the actor's new avatar.

The catchy number has been composed by Ravi Basrur. While the Telugu lyrics are written by Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi, the Hindi lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed and Ravi Basrur. The lead vocals are by Chunchi Nagavva, Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole.

Previously, Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan matched steps in the romantic number Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love). It has been sung by Salman Khan and composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.

The upcoming film, previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and directed by Farhad Samji, has been renamed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and features a star-studded cast including Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. The movie is set to release on 21 April 2023.

Salman Khan's latest appearance on the big screen was a cameo role in Pathaan headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.