Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan Can't Help Falling In Love With Pooja Hegde

Salman and Pooja Hegde in Jee Rahe The Hum. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released a new song from the film, on Tuesday afternoon. The track Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love )has been sung by Salman Khan. The video showcases how Salman Khan can't help falling in love with Pooja Hegde as they spend quality time together - eating Turkish Ice-cream, strolling through the streets and more. Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), sung by Salman Khan, has been composed by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. Jee Rahe The Hum is the third song to release from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers have previously released Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi.

Check out the track Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love)

Salman Khan announced the release of the song with an ROFL tweet and he wrote: "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do... love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure (the falling step, where there is no step, can you do that... Don't know about love but falling for sure). Jee Rahe The Hum #30DaysToKBKJ."

Read Salman Khan's tweet here:

Directed by Farhad Samji,Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this year. The film also features Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.