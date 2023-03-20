Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum Teaser: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde Discover Magic Of Love

A still from the video. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

The week has started off on a great note for Salman Khan fans as the teaser of a new song from his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released. The song is titled Jee Rahe The Hum(Falling In Love) and has been sung by the superstar himself. The vocals of Salman Khan are supported by some dreamy visuals featuring him alongside Pooja Hegde. The two are seen grooving together in the song. The complete version of Jee Rahe The Hum(Falling In Love) will be released tomorrow. Sharing the teaser, Pooja Hegde wrote, “New song out tomorrow. When romance takes over! #JeeRaheTheHum,” with heart emojis. While the song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Take a look at Pooja's post here:

Previously, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had released the high-octane dance number Billi Billi. The dancer number has the ensemble cast – Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Nigam, among others – dressed in their traditional best and dancing their heart out.

Billi Billi has been composed by Vicky Sandhu and sung by Sukhbir. Vicky Sandhu has also written the lyrics alongside Kumaar.

The first song to be released from the film was the romantic track Naiyo Lagda, featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed with Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal on vocals.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, formerly known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to release this year on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. He has a bunch of projects lined up including Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. The film directed by Rohit Shetty was a failure at the box office.