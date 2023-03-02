Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh - It's A Party. Bonus - Shehnaaz Gill

A still from Billi Billi. (courtesy: YouTube)

The brand new track Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on Thursday afternoon and it is so worth the wait. The video showcases one giant party that features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde dancing their hearts out. Add Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam to the mix and voila, that's Billi Billi summed up for you. Also, blink and you'll miss Shehnaaz Gill in the video. The festive beats and the hook step surely make it a quintessential desi party number.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan track Billi Billi has been sung by Sukhbir and the music is also by him. The lyrics are by Kumaar and additional lyrics are by Vicky Sandhu. The composition is by Vicky Sandhu. The track has been mixed and mastered by Mauro Caccialanza.

Sharing the track on social media, Salman Khan wrote: "Hope this song makes you smile, dance and gives out positive energy... Billi Billi."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this year.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.