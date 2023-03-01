Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi Teaser: Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde Celebrate Love

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Billi Billi. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teased the fans with a snippet of the upcoming song Billi Billi that features Salman Khan alongside Pooja Hegde. The track will be out on Thursday but the teaser of Billi Billi released on Wednesday. The video begins with the text "This Eid, for love, with love" flashing on screen as Pooja Hegde walks into the frame, looking stunning in a red ensemble. Salman Khan, who can't help but admire her, breaks into a dance routine as soon as he joins her on the dance floor. In another sequence, Salman Khan is seen dancing with a crowd, where everyone is seen wearing cat masks. Because Billi Billi. LOL. The video ends with Salman kissing Pooja's hand as she blushes away.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan track Billi Billi has been sung by Sukhbir and the music is also by him. The lyrics are by Kumaar and additional lyrics are by Vicky Sandhu. The composition is by Vicky Sandhu. The track has been mixed and mastered by Mauro Caccialanza. While we have to wait for the real deal, here's a teaser of Billi Billi.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote that the song will be out tomorrow.

Other than Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde,Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.