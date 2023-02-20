Salman Khan Gears Up For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Bring It On'

A still from the video. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is all set for his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Wondering, how are we so sure about it? The actor has announced on Instagram with a super cool video. Here, the actor, in his workout gear, is seen running in the corridor. For the background, Salman has picked the soulful number Naiyo Lagda from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bring it on.” The clip became an instant hit on the social media platform. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He wrote, “Bhaijaan”, along with a bunch of red heart emojis. Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal followed suit. Actor Adnan Sajid Khan wrote, “Waiting.” Director Rajiv Rai dropped fire and red heart emojis under the post.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song Naiyo Lagda was released last week. It is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Munchhal. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music. Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's chemistry have made this track worth the watch. At the time of sharing the update related to the track, Salman Khan wrote, “ “Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, Naiyo Lagda dil…”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on the occasion of Eid, April 21. Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Babu are part of the Farhan Samji directorial. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debut with this film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently in post-production stage. The shooting was completed earlier this month. Salman Khan shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan shooting complete …#EID2023”.

Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.