Salman Khan And Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Sang And Danced To O Oh Jaane Jaana

Abdu Rozik shared this image. (courtesy: abdu_rozik)

Doston Na Koi Manzil Hai…Na Koi Saathi Hai…Can you guess the song? Oh c'mon. It's Salman Khan's O Oh Jaane Jaana from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. So, why are we talking about this track today? Courtesy: Abdu Rozik. The Bigg Boss 16contestant has shared a couple of videos featuring himself and the show's host Salman Khan. Here, the two are grooving to the super hit track from the 90s. Along with the clip, Abdu Rozik wrote, “O Oh Jaane Jaana.Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan”. The post has created a lot of buzz on social media. Tabu was among the first to drop a bunch of red hearts in the comments section.

In case you want to listen to the original track, we have it ready for you. Take a look:

The Bigg Boss 16 Finale took place on Sunday. MC Stan was declared the winner of this season. Along with the trophy, Salman Khan handed over the prize money of over ₹ 31 lakh and a car to the rapper. MC Stan, after lifting the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, said, “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor shared the update on Instagram with a picture of his character in the film. The actor wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting complete … Eid 2023.” The film, directed by Farhad Samji, will hit the theatres on April 21. Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are part of the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also mark Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3.