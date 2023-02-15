Viral: Bigg Boss 16 Runner-Up Shiv Thakare's Grand Homecoming In Amravati

Still from a video shared by fan account. (courtesy: m___c___stan)

The Bigg Boss Finale, on Sunday, saw MC Stan lifting the trophy, after beating his dear friend Shiv Thakare. Pictures and videos of the two celebrating the win created a lot of buzz on social media. Now, Shiv, who emerged as Bigg Boss 16's first runner-up, has received a heartwarming welcome from his fans in his hometown Amravati, Maharashtra. In a video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Shiv is seen celebrating his Bigg Boss experience with his fans and well-wishers. From fireworks to ecstatic fans dancing to the beats of dhols, Shiv's homecoming ticked all the boxes. For those who don't know, Shiv was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 2 Marathi.

Take a look:

In another video, Shiv Thakare is seen greeting all his fans.

Shiv Thakare, after the finale, shared a set of two pictures featuring himself and MC Stan and wrote, “Aakhir Hum Jeet Gaye. Congrats Maam MS Stand for lifting the Trophy and becoming the Winner of Bigg Boss 16. Haq Se Mandali Trophy Mandali Hi Leke Aayi. [Finally, we won the trophy.]”

Shiv Thakare also shared a picture with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on Instagram. For the caption, he just attached a tiger face emoji.

After the show, Shiv Thakare told The Indian Express that he was extremely happy for all the love he has received. “I believe in fate and this wasn't meant to happen. Honestly, I am very happy and proud not just about myself but also MC Stan. Honestly, my only aim to be on the show was to go back home with a little more than what I had. I think I am taking back so much more,” he was quoted as saying.

Before leaving for Amravati, Shiv Thakare was spotted at Farah Khan's Bigg Boss party. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Gauahar Khan, and Gautam Gulati were also part of the bash.