Inside The Bigg Boss Bash At Farah Khan's House: 'Party Of The Year'

Farah Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan hosted a Bigg Boss bash at her house on Monday night and it screams all kinds of fun. Uploading a short video from last night on her Instagram wall, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, "Party of the year !!", and we cannot agree more. In the video that spans over a few seconds, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants namely Sajid Khan, who is Farah Khan's younger brother, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others were seen grooving to the Bigg Boss anthem of this season. "My favorite show, MANDLIROCKS p.s.- m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time" read the caption which showed Bigg Boss winner MC stan mouthing the lyrics of the anthem, a first for the rapper, who throughout his Bigg Boss stay had refrained from singing it. In a delight to the Bigg Boss fans, the video also showed the 'Mandli' gang aka Abdu, Stan, Nimrit, Sajid and Shiv, get together with the other contestants like Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma to sing the Bigg Boss anthem to their heart's content. Check the video out.

Interestingly, we can also see Sania Mirza, a close friend of the host, Farah Khan, in a cameo appearance as she joins the gang for a few seconds to sing the anthem.

Apart from the Bigg Boss contestants, Bollywood personalities like Arbaaz Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Gautam Gulati and Fahmaan Khan also made an appearance. Priyanka Chahar, who ended up in the third spot and Abdu Rozik, one of the most loved contestants of this season, made a stylish entry to the party. Here are some pictures from last night.

This comes a day after rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16, beating his friend Shiv Thakare. Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over ₹ 31 lakh and a car to Stan. Take a look.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth while actor Shalin Bhanot, who is known for shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar stood at the fifth position. Actors Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori had also attended the finale to support their favorite contestant inside the house.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.