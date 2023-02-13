Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Everything You Need To Know About MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan with his trophy.

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 is rapper MC Stan. The 23-year-old lifted the trophy on Sunday, beating his close friend Shiv Thakare. MC Stan couldn't believe it when Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan lifted his hand. MC Stan also received prize money of over ₹ 31 lakh and a car. Expressing his gratitude to Salman Khan, MC Stan said, “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone.” The other contestants who made it to the top five were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss 16 kickstarted on October 1, last year, with 17 contestants. From arguments over kitchen duties to the captaincy tasks, it won't be wrong to say that the show kept fans on the edge of their seats. Now, let us know a bit more about this season's winner - MC Stan.

Let us start with his Instagram bio. MC Stan has described himself as “God's favourite child.”

MC Stan, who was born and brought up in Pune, decided to become a rapper when he was in class 7. Speaking to Platform Magazine, he said, “I was a kid, probably in 7th grade, when I felt like I'd become a rapper because I didn't have many other fancy aspirations and I knew I was never cut out for the corporate job life.”

MC Stan grew up listening to qawwali. The sur and taal helped him understand Indian music, the report added.

Some of MC Stan's creations include Tadipaar, Gender, I Am Done and Numberkari.

MC Stan's latest album Insaan is all about the “various other elements of life which Stan has experienced and is expressing through this album.”

Congratulations, MC Stan.