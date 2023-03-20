In Farah Khan's New Video, Abdu Rozik Is 'Stylish' Even At 4 AM. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Abdu Rozik, who became the nation's sweetheart after his stint on the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss, is also filmmaker Farah Khan's favourite. Farah Khan met the Tajikistani singer when she appeared as a guest on the reality show. Farah Khan's brother, director Sajid Khan was also a contestant on the show and Abdu's BFF. Even after the show, Sajid, Farah, and Abdu have been spotted partying together, along with several other members of the Bigg Boss house. Now, Farah Khan has shared a video of Abdu that she recorded at the airport. In it, Abdu is seen getting ready to fly to Dubai for a month and is sitting in a moving buggy. In the clip, Abdu Rozik says that he is a “little sleepy” when Farah Khan asks him how he feels at 4 am. She also asks him, “Are you happy to see me?” To this, he says, “Always happy to see my sister.”

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote: “Look who's full of beans at 4 am and so stylish, Abdu Rozik my darling boy, #airportdiaries missing #brosajid Sajid Khan,” with a heart emoji.

Replying to Farah Khan's post, veteran actress Simi Garewal had a rather interesting observation: “Another great trolley shot. You really are innovative... You make everything interesting and different. Love you always!”

Meanwhile, recently, Abdu Rozik shared a couple of videos featuring himself and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who appeared as the host of Bigg Boss 16. In one of the clips, Salman and Abdu are seen grooving to O O Jaane Jaana, one of Salman Khan's superhit tracks from the 90s. Along with the clip, Abdu Rozik wrote, “O Oh Jaane Jaana. Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan”.

Replying to the post, actress Tabu dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Not too long ago, Farah Khan posted a video featuring MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, singing and dancing to a rap song alongside his fellow contestants and friends Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Nimrit Kaur. The video was recorded at a party hosted by the filmmaker after the show ended.

Farah Khan shared the video, mentioning that it was the last one featuring their group Mandli from the night, and hilariously suggested that Sajid Khan, who was absent from the video, was likely enjoying keema pao somewhere. The post received a heart emoji from Shiv Thakare. For those who are unaware, Mandli refers to the group of friends on Bigg Boss 16 consisting of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan.

In addition to appearing as a guest on Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan has been associated with several seasons of the show as a guest and host.