Abdu Rozik's Team Denies Theft Allegations: "He Is Not Arrested"

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik was briefly detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, after authorities received information of alleged theft. Following reports of his arrest, his management clarified that the singer was only detained and has since been released.

“First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today, he will participate in the award ceremony, which will be held in Dubai,” said a statement from S-Line Project, the agency managing Rozik, to The Khaleej Times.

The statement added, “Secondly, information in the media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image. Also, we will provide you with all the information later on to inform the Indian people. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue.”

Abdu Rozik was detained by authorities at around 5 am over the weekend, shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. The specific nature of the complaint was not disclosed and authorities made no official statement regarding the matter.

"All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft," a company representative told Khaleej Times.

Soon after news of his detention surfaced, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram Stories to share an update, and later posted videos from the award ceremony, confirming his presence at the event.

Abdu Rozik's rise to fame can be attributed to his music, viral videos and appearances on reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 16. As a renowned Tajikistani singer, he has released several popular songs, including Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron, and Modar.

In 2022, the singer was invited to the 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he performed the iconic Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story.

In 2024, he was questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation related to a hospitality firm, although he wasn't named as an accused individual, as reported by Khaleej Times.