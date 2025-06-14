<i>Bigg Boss 16</i> Fame Ankit Gupta Issues Statement Amid Dating Rumours, Calls It "Absurd And Disturbing"

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta has reacted to the link-up rumours that have been making the rounds amid his breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. They have worked together in Udaariyaan.

In a detailed Instagram note, Ankit Gupta has called the speculations about his dating life “absurd” and “disturbing.”

He said, “There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."

Ankit Gupta added, “Let me say this very clearly. I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share this intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes and attention.”

He continued, “From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action - including defamation cases. Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property. So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it nonsense?"

The statement comes a day after a video of Ankit Gupta with a mystery girl surfaced online. In the clip, the actor is seen making his way out of a restaurant. He poses for the paps before leaving with the woman. Fans were quick to speculate that she was Ankit's new girlfriend.