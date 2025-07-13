Advertisement

'Bigg Boss' Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested At Dubai Airport On Theft Allegations

In 2024, Abdu was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation, though he was not named as an accused.

Abdu Rozik was detained by authorities at around 5 am over the weekend.
  • Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport on Saturday morning
  • He was detained shortly after arriving from Montenegro around 5 am
  • Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the complaint
Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, the company managing Rozik confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Rozik was detained by authorities at around 5 am over the weekend, shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro.

However, the specific nature of the complaint has not been disclosed, and authorities have issued no official statement, the report said.

"All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft," a company representative told Khaleej Times, declining to provide further details.

Rozik's popularity rose through his music, viral videos, and reality television appearances, including Bigg Boss 16.

Rozik is a popular Tajikistani singer who sang various songs, including Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron and Modar. In 2022, he was invited to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he sang the Hindi song "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" from the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story.

In 2024, he was also questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm, though he was not named as an accused, according to Khaleej Times.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

