Abdu Rozik Postpones Wedding To Fiance Amira To Participate In Boxing Match

Image was shared on Instagram .(Image courtesy: abdu_rozik)

Bigg Boss 16 fame and singer Abdu Rozik has confirmed that he has postponed his wedding to fiancée Amira. The wedding, which was initially scheduled to be held at July 7, will now be held at a later date. According to E Times, Abdu Rozik has been offered his first-ever boxing match, which will take place on July 6 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Talking to ETimes, Abdu said, "I never imagined that I'll get the chance to fight for a title in my life. After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future."

He further elaborated on the importance of this match, not just for his career but for his future with fiancée Amira. "Amira supports my decision fully as it will change a lot for us. It's the first-ever title for someone my size and I have a heavy training camp to endure as well these days," Abdu stated, expressing gratitude for his fiancée's understanding and support.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Abdu shared details about his would-be-wife. Abdu told Hindustan Times, "Her name is Amira and she is 19 years old. She is studying business administration in a university in Sharjah. She lives here and we both will make our home together here only. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever met."

Abdu's wedding was set to take place in July 7 in Sharjah.