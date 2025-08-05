Karan Veer Mehra Visits Shehnaaz Gill In Hospital, Records Video:"<i>Yeh Dekho Bechari</i>"

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra visited an ailing Shehnaaz Gill in the hospital and shared a health update for her fans. Karanveer recorded a video in the hospital and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

In the video Karanveer is seen zooming the camera on Shehnaaz, lying on a hospital bed. Pointing at the drip and syringes, Karan is heard saying, "Yeh dekho bechari (Look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this."

Karan also urged fans to pray for her, so that she can get back on her feet and party with them.

Shehnaaz is seen trying to hide her face from the camera. She also laughs at Karan's jokes and says, "Hasa rha hai muje (He is making me laugh)."

Soo Sweet Of Him 🥹❤️

Thank You @KaranVeerMehra For

Visiting Shehnaaz In The Hospital

God Bless You 🫶✨#ShehnaazGill 𝕏 @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/a5vJT0CTk6 — 🧚Fairy_Naaz🧚 (@fairyy_naazz) August 4, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill hasn't revealed her cause of getting admitted to a hospital. Several reports claimed that Shehnaaz was taken to the hospital after she was suffering from low blood pressure and was on a glucose drip to recover.

About Karan And Shehnaaz's Career

Shehnaaz rose to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and her romance with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines.

She made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in 2013.

Her last film, Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also appeared in the music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video featuring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.

Karan Veer Mehra clinched the trophy of Bigg Boss 18 after winning the title of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He is, reportedly, preparing for his big Bollywood debut.