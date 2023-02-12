Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Meet The Top 5 Contestants

Meet the Bigg Boss 16 finalists. (courtesy: colorstv)

It's the BiggBoss 16 Finale. Within a few hours, the winner will be announced. Fans are unable to keep calm. After all, this season of Bigg Boss has managed to keep everyone glued to the screens. Be it the changing dynamics between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta or the constant arguments over kitchen duties, fans have seen it all. Oh, and not to forget Salman Khan's weekend the vaar. Now, we have Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan fighting for the trophy. It will be interesting to see who will win the title this season. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 Finale night, we have decided to take a look at the top five contestants:

1.Shalin Bhanot

Shalin often made headlines for his relationship with Tina Datta inside the house. From confessing their feelings for each other to becoming enemies, fans saw a drastic change in their relationship. So much so that Shalin was super happy and was dancing in the house after Tina left the house.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka has come a long way on the show. The actress, known for her roles in TV shows Udaariyaan and Gathbandhan, is considered one of the leading contestants to win the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

3. Shiv Thakare

Not many would know that Shiv won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He was also part of MTV Roadies Rising. In today's finale, Shiv will set the dance floor on fire with his amazing dancing skills.

4. Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has been in the limelight for her journey. From model to politician to a BB 16 contestant, Archana has also always brought her A-game to the table. Be it her one-liners or the fight with Shiv Thakare that got her evicted, fans have seen her in various phases. Oh, and, for Archana, “Winning is the most important thing in my life, after breathing. Breathing first, winning next.”

5. MC Stan

Listen up, Guys. We have MC Stan in the house. The rapper's desi swag gave an extra edge to the show. Don't you agree?

Now, all we can do is just wait for the finale to begin. Are you excited?