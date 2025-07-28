Telangana Polytechnic CET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Important Dates

TS POLYCET Final Seat Allotment Result Out 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Telangana has released the final phase seat allotment result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025. Candidates can download the seat allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidates Login".

Enter your login id, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Click on "Sign in".

Click on the link for TS POLYCET Final Phase seat allotment.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

TS POLYCET Final Seat Allotment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to visit their allotted college from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

The college will update the details of the joining candidates by July 31, 2025.

The academic session in all colleges will begin from today, July 28, 2025.

Class-work will begin from July 31, 2025 in colleges.

Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the revised counselling schedule on the official website.