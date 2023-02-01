Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And Shiv Thakare Vs Priyanka Choudhary In Torture Task

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Every season on Bigg Boss, there is a torture task designed to test the resilience and strength of the housemates. This season is no different. Contestants will take part in a torture task to win the prize money. The Bigg Boss housemates have been divided into teams for the task. Given that there are seven housemates, one of the contestants had to sit out of the task. Shiv Thakre, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan elected to participate in the task and asked Sumbul Touqeer to sit out. While Sumbul is not pleased with this, she eventually gives in. The other team comprises Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary.

As per videos going viral on social media, members of one team have to hold on to buzzers while the other team tries to get them to quit. They can use any means to disturb their opponents as long as there is no physical violence involved. As part of the task, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur are seen focusing on Priyanka Choudhary. While Archana Guatam and Shalin Bhanot are also disturbed using soapy water and ice packs, Shiv Thakare is seen poking Priyanka Choudhary in the ear, much to her irritation. Nimrit Kaur is also seen egging Shiv Thakare on, despite Priyanka Choudhary asking them to stay away from her ear.

Shalin Bhanot notices Shiv Thakare getting personal and shouts, “Shiv, personal ho raha hai tu” (Shiv you're getting personal).

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary have joined Nimrit Kaur in the finale week by winning the nomination task. As a result, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated this week for elimination. Bigg Boss specifies that it was Sumbul Touqeer's poor performance that led to her team's defeat. This leaves Sumbul Touqeer upset and she is seen breaking down and avoiding her teammates.

