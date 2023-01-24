Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Tina Datta For 'Laughing And Troubling' Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta shared this picture. (courtesy: tinadatta)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see housemates participating in the “nomination task”. In the promo released on Instagram, the contestants are walking up to a platform one by one to nominate their fellow housemates. The clip opens with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhry's name for passing rude comments. Not happy with the decision, Priyanka replies, “Jaanta bhi wait kar rahi hai tumhara muh khulne ka [Audience is also waiting to hear your thoughts].” Then comes Shiv Thakare, who picks Tina Datta. Announcing his decision, Shiv says, “Tina, when Shalin Bhanot was crying I saw you laughing. Please remember you can't lose your humanity while playing the game.” The equation between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta has changed drastically. The two don't see each other eye to eye inside the house.



Earlier in a promo released by the makers, Shalin Bhanot was seen requesting MC Stan and Shiv Thakare to nominate him as he can't stand the behaviour of the housemates. In the clip, Shalin, who is crying, tells MC Stan and Shiv, “Mainay Priyanka [Chahar Choudhary] se ja kar bola ki mujhe aapse baat karna hai aur usnay kaha sochungi. [I wanted to talk to Priyanka and she said I will think about it.] For Priyanka and Tina Datta, he adds, “Main upaar baitha hota hoon yeh log mujhe dekh kar hasne lag jatay hai. Tum please mujhe nominate karna…Main bardash nahi kar paungi agay. [These people just look at me and laugh. I will not be able to handle this any longer. Please nominate me.]

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have nominated each other. Shalin, at the time of announcing his decision, says, “Tina, you are fake. I hate you”. To this, Tina, without even wasting a second, reacts, “Oh really? A few days back, I wasn't the fake one.”

With only three weeks left for the finale, it will be interesting to see how things will change inside the house.