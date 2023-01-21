Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 16 is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Don't you agree? Be it the constant arguments between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta or director Sajid Khan's sudden exit, the dynamics are changing with each passing day. So what's the latest update? We are here to talk about the host Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. This time, the actor isn't happy about the conversation Tina had with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a few days back (more on this later). In the promo shared by the makers, Salman asks Tina, “Shalin yeh sab plan kar raha hain. Kya 15 haftay tak aap is game plan ka part thi? [Shalin is planning everything here. Were you part of his game plan for the last 15 weeks?] After listening to this, Tina breaks down and requests Salman to send her home. “Haar cheez main mujhe blame kiya ja raha hai. Nominations meri jawah se…I want to go home, sir please. [Everyone is blaming me. It seems everything is happening because of me.] ”

In the next frame, Tina is crying alone in the bedroom area. She adds, “Tina ko haar baar blame kar rahe hai. [Everyone is blaming me all the time.]” For the unversed, Tina, during one of the episodes, told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin was “desperate” to meet her outside the house. “Pata hai, the funny part is, ye mujhe kyu chup kara raha hai. Jab usko pata chala mai iss show mein aa rahi hun and humare common friends hai, toh usne hamare common friend ko phone kar k bola, ‘Set up a meeting with Tina. I really want to meet her' (Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) is trying to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show, he called our mutual friend before coming here and asked them to set up a meeting with me),” she said. Tina added,“ “Shalin Bhanot was desperate to meet me. I didn't know anyone apart from Sreejita. He was planning from outside.”

In another promo, Salman Khan is seen questioning Shalin Bhanot's choice of words inside the house. Referring to his conversation with Tina Datta, Salman says, “Ek se ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki. What kind of language is this?(You move on and start roaming around with others)" To this, Shalin replies, “Sir, it was just one line.” Salman quickly reacts, "That is that one line only." Shalin then asks, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?" It seems this didn't go down well with Salman. He adds, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

The equation between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot has attracted a lot of attention in the past few weeks. Tina, in one of the episodes, has also threatened to slap Shalin.