Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Claims Shalin Bhanot Was 'Desperate' To Meet Her Outside The Show

Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: Nitinsh40911272)

The ugly spat between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in the Bigg Boss 16 house doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The TV stars, who were once good friends, have turned into each other's biggest enemies on the show. After making derogatory remarks against each other, Tina and Shalin have been making revelations that have left fans in shock. In the last episode, the actress revealed that Shalin wanted to meet her and form a “team” before they entered the house. It happened when they learned about their co-contestants before the Bigg Boss 16 premiere. In a video uploaded on Twitter, Tina is telling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, “Pata hai, the funny part is, ye mujhe kyu chup kara raha hai. Jab usko pata chala mai iss show mein aa rahi hun and humare common friends hai, toh usne hamare common friend ko phone kar k bola, ‘Set up a meeting with Tina. I really want to meet her' (Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) is trying to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show, he called our mutual friend before coming here and asked them to set up a meeting with me).”

Priyanka Choudhary, who is in shock, replies, “Oh god, ye toh bahar se planning kar ke aya hai ekdum (he planned everything before entering the show).” To this, Tina Datta adds, “Tabhi toh wo mujhe chhup karata hai. Message mujhe convey karaya tha ki we will be a team, we will play together, ek dusre ko nomination mein nahi dalenge. Aur wo banda bolta hai ki usko iss game ke baare mein kuch nahi pata. Iss baat pe toh wo mukar hi nahi sakta kyunki ism ek 3rd person bhi involved hai (that's why he doesn't want me to say anything. He conveyed a message to me that he wanted to be a team with me and that we would not nominate each other. Now, that guy says he has no idea about this game. He can't deny these talks as a third person is also involved in this).”

Tina Datta also reveals, “Woh [Shalin Bhanot] Gautam Vig se bhi bahar mil ke aaya hai and usko PR ka number diya (He also met Gautam outside the house and gave him his PR's contact number)". She also points out that this is the reason Shalin and Gautam were acting like best friends in the beginning. Tina adds, “Shalin Bhanot was desperate to meet me. I didn't know anyone apart from Sreejita. He was planning from outside.”

In the previous episode, Tina Datta threatened to slap Shalin Bhanot after their fight.