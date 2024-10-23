Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot Of Being An "Absent" Parent To Son Jaydon: "You Don't Want To Check On..."

Dalljiet Kaur, in a recent interview with Galatta India, accused ex-husband Shalin Bhanot of not checking up on their son Jaydon for over a year and she also revealed that Shalin didn't show any interest in why Jaydon and she came back from Kenya. Dalljiet Kaur shares her son Jaydon with Shalin Bhanot. Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Dalljiet explained, "With my ex, there has been zero communication for about a year, or maybe more. He hasn't really reached out so I don't have any communication. I tried to be amicable with him for nine years. Every time he would ask to meet Jaydon, I would never refuse. Very happily I made them meet because I thought it was good for Jaydon. I was very selfish like that. I was more than happy him meeting Jaydon."

Dalljiet is clueless as why Shalin didn't want to know what happened to them in Kenya and why they came back. The actress said, "You don't want to check on your son? You don't want to know what happened from the horse's mouth? You have my number. The world wants to know. You don't want to know? But that's his karma."

Dalljiet also added, "It was always a pattern that he would reach out. I made it a point for him to meet Nikhil. I asked him that you come to Kenya, stay with us, it will be good for Jaydon. He said yeah, yeah. And then gayab (absent)."

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot's relationship started on the sets of Kulvaddhu in 2006, and they got married in 2009. They welcomed their son, Jaydon, soon after. By 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce, accusing Shalin of domestic violence. She was granted custody of their son after the divorce was finalized. Dalljiet and Nikhil Patel's separation rumours surfaced after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.