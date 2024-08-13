Nikhil Patel Issues Statement After Separation Announcement: "Dalljiet Kaur Knew I Wasn't Legally Divorced From My First Wife"

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has faced a rough patch. The actress, along with her son Jaydon, had shifted to Kenya after the wedding. They got married in March 2023. Earlier this year, Dalljiet returned to India with Jaydon and accused Nikhil of cheating. Now, the businessman has reacted to the matter in a long statement on Instagram. In the elaborate note, which was accessed by Pinkvilla, Nikhil said, "Dalljiet and I met in Dubai in 2022 and then had our Hindu ceremony in March of 2023 in Mumbai, India. Right after the ceremony, we moved to Nairobi, Kenya where I work and reside as a British Expat. We lived in Kenya together as a family until January 2024 when she returned to India with Jaydon."

He added, "Dalljiet [Kaur] was fully aware that I was not yet legally divorced from my first wife. In fact, my legal counsel at the time sent a letter to her parents stating this fact, to which they gave their blessing to the ceremony. She is deliberately omitting this fact in her narrative; she was in no way misled about my status as a still married man. For her to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive, meant only to support her victim narrative."

Nikhil Patel added that Dalljiet Kaur couldn't adjust to her life in Kenya. He said, "She made consistent efforts to secure work in India by writing scripts and attempting to market her short films, though they did not achieve the success she hoped. Another challenge was the adjustment to a different level of recognition in Kenya compared to what she was accustomed to in India. Dalljiet found it difficult to adapt to being perceived as a regular member of our community here in Kenya rather than being recognized for her fame and status as an actress as had been the case for well over a decade in India."

He continued, "For several weeks after Dalljiet left Kenya, I continued to keep in touch with her and we communicated on a daily basis, where I was verbally abused several times on video and phone calls in the middle of the night. I truly tried my best to ask her to work on our relationship and kept matters private. I asked her to return to Kenya so we could be a family again and work through our differences."

Reacting to Dalljiet Kaur's complaint at the Nairobi City court, Nikhil Patel wrote, "She fabricated a narrative that she had never left Kenya and, under false pretences, secured a court order on June 11 to prevent me from evicting her and Jaydon, claiming she had no other place to stay. She even attempted to enter our gated community and pressured the security guards to let her in, which they rightly refused. My daughter and her friend, who were home alone at the time, were terrified. Then, on August 2 -- my birthday -- Dalljiet filed an FIR against me.”

Concluding his post, Nikhil Patel said that he wishes the best for both Dalljiet Kaur and her son Jaydon and wants all of them to move on in their life. "I sincerely wish Dalljiet and Jaydon all the best as they move on with their lives. I hope that Dalljiet can let go of the bitterness and anger fuelling this incessant public media retribution and find her true inner healing and peace. Our story ended and the curtain fell back in January 2024,” Nikhil said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C- mV8XuyGyZ/?utm_source=ig_web_ copy_link

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. The actress came back to India in January 2024.