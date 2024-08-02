Dalljiet Kaur Posts And Then Deletes Birthday Wish For Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur shared a birthday wish for her estranged husband, Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, and then deleted it. The Instagram post featured a set of pictures featuring herself, her son Jaydon, and Nikhil. The first frame shows Nikhil lying in a bathtub. This is followed by a photo of Dalljiet's engagement ring and a shot of her mehendi. We also get a glimpse of Jaydon and Dalljiet sharing a cute moment. The album also includes some wedding slides. In her caption, Daljjiet wrote, “Last year, last night, I had gathered all your family members for a surprise dinner at that Asian restaurant in London. Hosting that evening as your wife was exhilarating - though, at that moment, that's how you introduced me. After dinner, without revealing our destination, we drove to Beaconsfield for your birthday staycation. It had taken me days to finalise the hotel as I wanted it to be a special day for you. It was your first birthday after our marriage, and I was filled with excitement.”

Expressing her emotions, Dalljiet Kaur added, “Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, Nikhil Patel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don't think I'll ever understand…. you do what you do and The Way You Do It.”

Dalljiet Kaur also mentioned how Nikhil Patel had hurt her in several ways. She said, “Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying ‘subtle art of caring a FU**' You have impressive ways to hurt me. And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon…”

The actress also expressed how her son still calls Nikhil Patel “papa.” She wrote, “By the way Jaydon still calls you papa. It's a shame how I have to teach my 10 year old to unlearn that emotion .. you got married to me in such a big way that my child can't just erase that memory like you have. So another notice on the way for SN ?? I am sure your PR, Pa**l, is all set.” The birthday post comes months after Dalljiet Kaur shared a picture from Kenya with her friends.

Reacting to the post, actress Shweta Kawaatra said, “I'm sorry you have to endure this trauma, Dalljiet Kaur. It's unfortunate to hear from you about these disgraceful ways of responding to you. People's responses to situations reveal their character.”

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.

Days after the separation was confirmed, Dalljiet Kaur posted a wedding video only to delete it later. After this, Nikhil Patel had sent a "written cease and desist letter" to Dalljiet, reported ETimes.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, and they separated in 2016. The two are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous marriage.