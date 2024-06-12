Amid Separation From Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet Kaur Hangs Out With Her 'Girl Squad' In Kenya

Image instagrammed by Dalljiet Kaur. (courtesy: DalljietKaur)

Dalljiet Kaur, who hit the headlines for her separation from husband Nikhil Patel within a year of marriage, shared a picture on her Instagram stories recently from Kenya. In the picture shared, Dalljiet Kaur can be seen smiling with her friends. She wrote in the caption, "When you meet your girl squad!". The picture was clicked at a cafe in Nairobi, Kenya. The picture gains importance as Dalljiet returned to India a few months ago amid her rift with husband Nikhil, who lives in Kenya.

If you haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and went to Kenya. In February, Dalljiet returned to India. Then the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted several posts, which led to separation rumours. A few days ago, Nikhil confirmed the separation in an interaction with ETimes. He said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We separated in January this year. We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya."

Before Nikhil confirmed his separation from Dalljiet to media, the television actress had shared posts about extra-marital affairs on her social media hinting at her estranged husband. Even after, Nikhil confirmed their separation, Dalljiet shared a wedding video on her feed and later deleted it. Prompted by Dalljiet's social media activities, Nikhil Patel recently issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. In a recent interview with ETimes, Nikhil Patel said his legal team have made it very clear that they will not tolerate any further harassment going forward, and will take the "sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions."

Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The duo parted ways in 2016. Dalljiet and Shalin are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous wedding.