Dalljiet Kaur Slams Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Over His Alleged Engagement: "Must Applaud The Audacity"

Dalljiet Kaur slammed her estranged husband Nikhil Patel once again over his alleged engagement to girlfriend Safeena in a new series of Instagram stories. In a series of long posts, Dalljiet called out her estranged husband for showing off his new relationship despite 'still having a wife in Mumbai' under Indian laws. Dalljiet shared a picture of Nikhil's hands with a ring on and wrote, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you. Already wearing a ring again Nikhil. Well done."

Calling out Nikhil's new girlfriend Safeena, Dalljiet wrote, "Looks like you (Nikhil) were missing being talked about haan? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, your would-be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention? She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai, whether or not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon."

Dalljiet added, "Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though both of you! Well done you are almost successful in destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My God, shame on you." Addressing Nikhil's justification for wearing a ring on his wedding finger, Dalljiet wrote, "Knowing you, you will say it was there as a jewellery and you just chose to wear it or it was there with your daughter or someone from your family, just wore it like a jewel. But why wear it on the wedding finger? And then make sure it is seen on your Instagram Stories? You are anything but NAIVE..."

The television actress filed an FIR on August 2 at Mumbai's Agripada police station and she accused Nikhil Patel of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Meanwhile, Nikhil also arrived in India and he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend at the Mumbai airport on August 2.

In June,Nikhil issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. The actress moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Nikhil from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.



