Dalljiet Kaur Slams Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel After He Issued Statement: "You Deserve To Be Punished"

Hours after Nikhil Patel issued statement against estranged wife Dalljiet Kaur, the television actress shared lengthy posts countering some of Nikhil's allegations. Dalljiet mentioned that Nikhil knew about the FIR she filed but he didn't visit the police station. Dalljiet began her note with these words, "You had three days in India after knowing about the FIR. You would have gone to the police station and told your story to them instead of sending it out to your PR after running away from India while the police kept telling you to visit them again and again." Dallijiet wrote, "Calling our wedding an event is shameful. And a person like you deserves to be punished."

In his official statement, Nikhil Patel said Dalljiet returned to India as she couldn't adjust in Kenya. In response, Dalljiet mentioned that she talked to media about her work as she didn't want to discuss her family issues. Dalljiet wrote, "I had hope in you taking at least one flight to India to fix this. But you would rather take that flight with your new girlfriend. Shame on both of you. She is married with kids? What example are you setting for your kids that you're speaking of here?" Dalljiet added, "I have given nothing but love to Aari. And I will love her till the very end of my life. What you did with Jaydon is a story untold but not for long."

The television actress filed an FIR on August 2 at Mumbai's Agripada police station and she accused Nikhil Patel of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Meanwhile, Nikhil also arrived in India and he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend at the Mumbai airport on August 2. Dalljiet clearly wrote, "You are such a shame on humanity Nikhil. You are shame on even using your card as a father."

Nikhil Patel mentioned in his post that Dalljiet was aware of the fact that he didn't divorce his first wife legally. Dalljiet wrote, "You and Your parents showed us papers of the divorce that's signed and was not being contested. I had even spoken to your ex-wife before the wedding if there was any chance she wanted to come back to you. She said no. I am not a home wrecker like your present girlfriend."

In June,Nikhil issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. The actress moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Nikhil from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.