Dalljiet Kaur's Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Issues Her A 'Written Cease And Desist Letter'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel in a wedding picture. (courtesy: Dalljiet Kaur)

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's conjugal rift is getting murkier day by day. After Nikhil Patel confirmed his separation from Dalljiet Kaur, he recently issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. In a recent interview with ETimes, Nikhil Patel said his legal team have made it very clear that they will not tolerate any further harassment going forward, and will take the "sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions." A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared a wedding video on her Instagram feed and later she deleted it. Prior to that, Dalljiet Kaur hinted at Nikhil Patel's extra-marital affairs by sharing a poll on her Instagram stories.

Talking about Dalljiet Kaur's incessant social media posts involving Nikhil's family members which caused "harassment" to his family, he told ETimes, "As a normal citizen of the world, It is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws both in India and globally can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk. Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent."

During the same conversation, Nikhil said that his team has reached out to Dalljiet to take her remaining belongings in June, else they will be given away to a much needed charity in Kenya as he has no obligation to store them for her and has requested her on several occasions to collect them.

Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and went to Kenya. In February, Dalljiet returned to India. Then the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted several posts, which led to separation rumours. A few days ago, Nikhil confirmed the separation in an interaction with ETimes. He said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We separated in January this year. We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya."

Speaking about how their marriage proved to be challenging due to "cultural clashes", Nikhil Patel added, "Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent. This proved to be challenging for us due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured. My daughters have a mother who remains irreplaceable regardless of the status of the relationship between them."

Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The duo parted ways in 2016. Dalljiet and Shalin are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous wedding.