Nikhil Patel On Extra-Marital Affair Allegations, Divorce Rumours: 'Dalljiet's Departure Marked The End...'

Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Everything is not well between Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel. The actress' estranged husband and Kenya-based businessman spoke about their separation and addressed the extra-marital affair allegations for the first time. A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared cryptic stories and hinted at Nikhil's extra-marital affair. In an interview with ETimes TV, Nikhil said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We separated in January this year. We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya."

He added, "In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet's family about her move to Kenya. Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent. This proved to be challenging for us due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured. My daughters have a mother who remains irreplaceable regardless of the status of the relationship between them."

Nikhil Patel further shared, "Dalljiet informed me, her son's school, and others on the day she decided to leave that she did not plan to return to Kenya, except to collect her remaining belongings. I have safely stored these belongings for her. Her departure marked the end of our relationship for me, and despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively. However, Dalljiet's recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have caused confusion and distress among those around me. She has expressed a desire to return to my life and has crossed boundaries. Her posts have been misinterpreted, resulting in unnecessary harassment of family and friends unrelated to this situation. I hope she stops this behavior."

"I have always believed in addressing misunderstandings with clarity and respect. It is important to set the record straight, not just for myself, but for everyone involved. I sincerely wish Dalljiet all the best and hope we can all move forward positively," he concluded.

Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The duo parted ways in 2016. Dalljiet and Shalin are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous wedding.