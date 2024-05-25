Amid Divorce Rumours, Dalljiet Kaur Hints At Husband Nikhil Patel's Extramarital Affair In A Cryptic Post

Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

There seems to be trouble in Dalljiet Kaur's marriage. The actress got married to Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet shared a cryptic post on Saturday hinting at her husband's possible extramarital affair. She posted a poll on her Instagram Stories asking, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed?" with options like "The girl," "The husband," and "The wife."

The divorce speculations surrounding the couple started in February this year when they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles.

Dalljiet Kaur has also posted screenshots of Nikhil Patel's posts. She highlighted the words “SN”, which look like someone's initials. The posts were shared with captions like — “You make me better”, and “Let's see what the fuss is all about.” In her caption, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good.”

“At least u should have left your wife little publically as I was quiet about a lot of others things too,” Dalljiet Kaur added.

In February, Dalljiet Kaur's team issued a statement that the actress had returned to India from Kenya due to a medical emergency in her family. It read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to actor Shaleen Bhanot. The duo parted ways in 2016. Dalljiet and Shaleen have a son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous wedding.