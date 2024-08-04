Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of "Cruelty": Report

Dalljiet Kaur reportedly filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per a report by Times Now. The television actress filed the complaint on August 2 at Mumbai's Agripada police station and she accused Nikhil Patel of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Meanwhile, Nikhil also arrived in India and he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend at the Mumbai airport on Friday (August 2). In June this year, the actress moved to the Nairobi City court against Nikhil and received a stay order to prevent Nikhil from evicting her or her son from their home in Kenya.

In June,Nikhil issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. In an interview with ETimes, Nikhil Patel said his legal team have made it very clear that they would not tolerate any further harassment going forward, and would take the "sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions." A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared a wedding video on her Instagram feed and later she deleted it. Prior to that, Dalljiet Kaur hinted at Nikhil Patel's extra-marital affairs by sharing a poll on her Instagram stories.

On August 2, Dalljiet Kaur shared a birthday wish for her estranged husband and then deleted it. The Instagram post had a set of pictures featuring Dalljiet her son Jaydon, and Nikhil. An excerpt from the post read, "Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, Nikhil Patel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don't think I'll ever understand.... you do what you do and The Way You Do It."

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, and they separated in 2016. The two are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous marriage.