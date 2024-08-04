Dalljiet Kaur Confirms Reports Of Filing FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel, Thanks Mumbai Police: "I Am Convinced Now.."

A day after reports claiming Dalljiet Kaur filed FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, the television actress confirmed the news by sharing a thank you note for Mumbai Police on her Instagram handle. In a note shared, Dalljiet wrote, "I was very nervous entering a police station but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truely very touching." Thanking the police personnel, Dalljiet wrote, "Thank you AGRIPADA police station for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country."

Summing up her emotions, Dalljiet Kaur wrote in the caption, "I could not help but to pen down my experience of lodging FIR. Thank you so much Joint Conmisioner Of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing. Thank you AGRIPADA Police Station for being so efficient and kind. Your prompt response helped me gain confidence that I am heard and safe. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Sir heard me with patience. And in no time Senior Inspector of Agripada Police Station, Yogendra Pache Sir, heard the entire matter in detail. I couldn't believe we were being served with water to calm me down and we instantly felt very safe to speak the truth."

Dalljiet continued, "Sir made me and my father very comfortable as he could see I was shaken with whatever was happening. Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir then carried the whole FIR with so much patience and empathy. There was Lady constable who sat throughout my filing making she was present in the room throughout the filing. I am convinced now that when you are on the right side of the law and are on side of truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I know now that women are safe in our country." Take a look at what she posted here:

Earlier, a Times Now report claimed, Dalljiet accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust and she lodged the complaint under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In June,Nikhil issued her a "written cease and desist letter", reported by ETimes. In an interview with ETimes, Nikhil Patel said his legal team have made it very clear that they would not tolerate any further harassment going forward, and would take the "sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions." A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared a wedding video on her Instagram feed and later she deleted it. Prior to that, Dalljiet Kaur hinted at Nikhil Patel's extra-marital affairs by sharing a poll on her Instagram stories.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes.