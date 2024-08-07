Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur On Redesigning Her Matching Tattoo With Estranged Husband: "Loyalty Was Never On The Table"

"Now I know, when I was being told we will fix this, there was a replacement already being fixed too," wrote the actress

Read Time: 3 mins
Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)
New Delhi:

Actor Dalljiet Kaur who has actively been documenting her troubled relationship with estranged husband, Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, shared a new post on Instagram, in which share shared photos of her "Take 2" tattoo. Dalljiet Kaur began the post with these words, "Take 2. A tattoo that represented strength to fall in love again. Strength to trust again. Strength to leave the country and wrapping up everything for love and a hope to have family that me and Jaydon craved so much for. After nine years I took the plunge as I got lost in the fantasy of having a family and all that I was being told to believe."

The actress explained that "Take 2" also represented her taking a second chance in her life. "Take 2 was a chance I gave myself, to call someone my husband. For my son to feel what having a father would feel like," she wrote, adding, "Now I know there was no such thing as faith and loyalty, love and respect, togetherness and commitment. It was all about numbers from the very beginning and loyalty was never on the table. Numbers must be high so the switch happened quickly," she wrote.

Dalljiet Kaur wrote that she is open to suggestions regarding redesigning her new tattoo. "Now I know, when I was being told "we will fix this" there was a replacement already being fixed too. For all those who are insisting on redesigning my tattoo. Yes I am going to do it. Come up with good ideas, we can do something fun and creative so the healing finally begins. Would look forward to some fun ideas," she wrote.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's post here:

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 and moved to Nikhil's home in Kenya. In February this year, Dalljiet came back to India with her son Jaydon. Soon after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several posts, sparking rumours about their separation. Dalljiet had even hinted at issues in their marriage on social media by sharing posts about extra-marital affairs. Their split was later confirmed by Nikhil in an interview with ETimes. She filed FIR against Nikhil Patel and confirmed the news by sharing a thank you note for the Mumbai Police.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot and they separated in 2016. The two are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Dalljiet Kaur, Dalljiet Kaur Estaranged Husband, Nikhil Patel
