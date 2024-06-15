Karishma Tanna On Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel's Separation: 'This Man Has Done Wrong To Her'

Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (Courtesy: dalljietkaur)

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur's troubled marriage with businessman Nikhil Patel has been in the headlines. After Dalljiet shared a cryptic post, hinting at Nikhil's extra-marital affair, the businessman confirmed the “end of their relationship” within a year of marriage. Now, Dalljiet has reportedly taken legal action against Nikhil. As soon as the news came out, Dalljiet's Qayamat Ki Raat co-star Karishma Tanna extended support for her. Karishma shared a post, featuring Dalljiet's picture on her Instagram Stories. The text on the pictures read, “Dalljiet takes legal action against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, after having an extramarital affair.” Sharing the post, Karishma wrote, “Whatever happened shouldn't have happened!!!! My full support is with my dearest friend Dalljiet Kaur. This man has done wrong to her, and I will stand by her till the end. Strong women do not seek revenge; they move on and allow karma to do the work!!”

Dalljiet Kaur re-shared Karishma Tanna's Instagram Stories on her timeline and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, “One day as it comes KT [Karishma Tanna]. Thank You!” The post was later deleted.

On Friday, a Hindustan Times report said that Nikhil Patel sent a legal notice to Dalljiet Kaur asking her to collect her belongings from his house in Kenya. Then, Dalljiet reportedly approached a Nairobi city court against Nikhil. Citing the leaked legal document, the report stated that the court has put a stay on Nikhil from evicting Dalljiet and her child Jaydon.

The legal notice issued on June 11, by Kenya's Milimani Court in Nairobi City states, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya).”

The report noted that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 28.

Dalljiet Kaur got married Kenya-based Nikhil Patel last year in March and went to stay with him in Nairobi. This year in February, Dalljiet returned to India. Soon after this, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted several posts, which sparked separation rumours.

Last month, Nikhil confirmed the separation from Dalljiet. He said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We separated in January this year. We both realized that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya."

Nikhil Patel added, “Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent. This proved to be challenging for us due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured. My daughters have a mother who remains irreplaceable regardless of the status of the relationship between them.”

Before Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet Kaur was married to TV actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The two parted ways in 2016. They co-parent son Jaydon.