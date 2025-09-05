Dalljiet Kaur Slams Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot For "Vanishing" From Son Jaydon's Life After Her Second Marriage Broke

Popular television actor Dalljiet Kaur accused her ex-husband, Shalin Bhanot, of disappearing from their son Jaydon's life without any explanation after her second marriage ended. During an interview with Free Press Journal, Dalljiet said no child should undergo such trauma.

What's Happening

"One moment you're there, the next you just vanish. That's exactly what happened, and it was shocking. For me, it was always about what's best for Jaydon. When the time came to redeem himself, he disappeared, not from me, but from his child. Jaydon looked for him in that void, no child should ever go through that," Dalljiet told the publication.

Dalljiet explained that she always prioritized Jaydon's well-being. For the sake of her son, there was a mutual understanding between her and Shalin after their divorce. Dalljiet made sure that Shalin could visit his son anytime. He used to spend special occasions with him over the years.

"For nine years, he was present. He came home, attended birthdays, met him in restaurants. I always welcomed him because Jaydon deserved his father. I never initiated, because it had to come from him. But then suddenly, after nine years, he disappeared. Children don't understand divorce or anger. At one or two, all Jaydon knew was, 'This is my dad.' I never denied him that. I always gave Shalin that respect. But vanishing from a child's life after nine years—it's something I can't comprehend. My only concern is that he abandoned his child, and that void is something Jaydon has to live with," Dalljiet said.

Explaining the situation where she had to face her son's innocent questions, Dalljiet said, "His parents never wanted to be involved from the very first day, so I didn't expect anything from them—it's their loss, because my son is amazing. But for Shalin to vanish when Jaydon was nine years old was shocking. Jaydon must have felt that he did something wrong, that his father disappeared because of him. He asked me so many times what went wrong, and I had no answer. That's not fair on a very human level. I will continue to speak about it until this anger leaves me, because the hurt is too deep. Maybe he feared I would ask for help after my second marriage failed, but I would never have done that. I can work and earn my own money even today. But I will never understand why he chose to walk away."

Background

Last year, during an interview with ETimes, Dalljiet said she decided to take a break from television as it doesn't offer her the flexibility she needs to take care of her child.

"While I cherish my roots in TV, its demanding schedule isn't feasible now as I prioritize my son Jaydon. He really needs me right now. I'm exploring projects with more flexibility, and my recent OTT show, Chitta Ve, addressing substance abuse, was in that direction and aligns with my commitment towards meaningful narratives. I am also doing a YouTube channel, which honestly started as a self-healing project," Dalljiet Kaur was quoted as saying.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to her Kulvaddhu co-star Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares her son, Jaydon. The couple divorced in 2015, with Dalljiet granted custody of their son. In 2023, the actress married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel and announced their separation a year later, in 2024.