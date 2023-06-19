Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why The Internet Thinks Cyrus Broacha Is 'Shalin Bhanot 2.0'

Image was shared by Cyrus Broacha. (courtesy: cyrus_broacha )

Cyrus Broacha is an extremely familiar face, thanks to his work on Indian television and films for over three decades now. The actor-comedian-author is one of the contestants on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which premiered on Saturday [June 17]. Cyrus Broacha, who is known for being the eternal funny man, has already grabbed the attention of viewers of the celebrated show – but not really for the right reason. Within hours of entering the Bigg Boss house, Cyrus Broacha has expressed his displeasure over the eating arrangements in the house. He has been seen telling fellow contestants that he needs eggs or chicken with every meal.

On his first day in the Bigg Boss house, Cyrus Broacha refused to eat poha saying that he wants something non-vegetarian or with eggs. He even asks his fellow contestants to either cook chicken or eggs as he would not eat only dal. Given Cyrus Broacha's stringent food preferences, fans have begun to compare him with Shalin Bhanot, who was a contestant in season 16 of Bigg Boss. Fans of the show would recollect that Shalin Bhanot was infamous for his food tantrums, particularly with regard to his daily quota of chicken intake in the Bigg Boss house.

For instance, one Twitter user compared Cyrus Broacha's food issues with that of Shalin Bhanot's and said, “Cyrus Broacha ko abhi se apni non-veg ki chinta ho rahi hain. Aur ek tha humara King Shalin jo 150 din chicken ka jugaad ekdum befikar hokar kar leta tha. [Here Cyrus Broacha is worried about his non-veg food. And we had a King Shalin who effortlessly managed to secure chicken for himself for 150 days].”

“King Shalin k chicken k samne bigboss bhi jhukk jaate the [ Even Bigg Boss had to bow down before King Shalin's chicken demands]” another user recalled.

Even before entering the Bigg Boss house, Cyrus Broacha told Salman Khan that one of his biggest challenges would likely be consuming vegetarian food as he is used to having non-vegetarian dishes in every meal. He even joked about bringing his mother to the show so she could cook him Parsi meals.

In an interaction with News18, Cyrus Broacha said that he is likely to be friends with someone whose approach and concern towards food is the same as him. “I am trying to find at least one friend. I don't know how many are there in total but I think If I find one friend, I should be okay. I believe two is company and that's all one really needs. So my strategy is to locate one person who will be worried about the food situation and not be bothered about the house or the house rules so much," he said.

This year, the list of Bigg Boss OTT contestants includes Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswami, Puneet Kumar. Bigg Boss OTT can be viewed on the JioCinema app.
















