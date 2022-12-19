Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta And Archana Gautam Argue Over Cooking For Shalin Bhanot

Archana Gautam and Tina Datta. (courtesy: archanagautamm) (courtesy: tinadatta)

The arguments between contestants are the norm in the Bigg Boss house. From tasks to ration allocation, the housemates are seen fighting with each other on a range of subjects. The latest fight in the house is between contestants Tina Datta and Archana Gautam. The two are seen arguing about Shalin Bhanot's chicken meal. In a new promo, Tina tells Shalin that she has asked Archana to make chicken but she has refused to do so. On being called out for refusing to cook for Shalin, Tina says, “I am not your servant, have I come here for you or did you get me here that I make chicken for you. I have a very good upbringing,” and even adds that she believes in “raapta marne ka ulta (hitting).”

To this, Tina Datta says, “Tu tukari ke upar bhi aa jati hai...Aeyyyyyyy (You come down to crass language).” Archana tells Tina and Shalin Bhanot that she is not cooking for Shalin since he did not support her in a previous task.

Another promo shows Sumbul Toqueer waking people up with a spoon and plate in hand much to the annoyance of all the housemates. Sumbul says, “Ek ek karke abhi sabko khatti lagoongi [One by one everyone will hate me]”.

Even Shalin Bhanot, once a friend of Sumbul Toqueer, looks irritated. She says, “Kya hi general nonsense kar rahi hain. Nonsense karna hai [What general nonsense she is doing. Does she really want to do nonsense stuff]”.

Abdu Rozik left the house last week to fulfil some professional commitments. You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes air at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on the streaming platform Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.