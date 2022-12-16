Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani Joined Salman Khan On Bigg Boss. Things Got Crazy

Vicky, Kiara and Salman on Bigg Boss 16 set. (courtesy: colorstv)

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani checked into the sets of Bigg Boss 16 on Thursday for their film's promotions. A promo video from the episode has been shared on Colors TV's official Instagram handle. Salman Khan, who hosts the TV reality show, gave his guests a task. He asked Vicky Kaushal to dance with Kiara Advani and asked him how he would react if his wife Katrina Kaif caught him dancing on the roof. Vicky Kaushal accepted Salman's challenge and did his part well. Salman Khan too joined the actor and later hugged him.

Here's a promo video from the episode:

Here are some pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani from the sets of Bigg Boss 16.

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Bigg Boss 16.

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Bigg Boss 16.

Earlier this year, when Katrina Kaif went on Bigg Boss 16, she asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. The actor's reply was Vicky Kaushal. Salman Khan said, "Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal)." When Katrina Kaif asked the reason behind it, Salman said, "Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hoon toh aap blushing hai (He is loving, caring or daring. When I talk about him, you blush)." Katrina Kaif couldn't help but smile after hearing Salman's answer.

Coming back to Govinda Naam Mera, the Shashank Khaitan-directed film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Govinda, a choreographer who wants to make a name for himself as a dancer. However, his life is stuck between his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani).

Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera released on December 16 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. It stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Vicky and Kiara Advani.